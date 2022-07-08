FIA delays porpoising rule change, agrees to budget cap compromise

A meeting of the Formula 1 Commission resulted in the FIA’s introduction of a technical directive to prevent excessive porpoising being pushed back to the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa, while the budget cap has been increased due to inflation.

The two topics have been major talking points in recent weeks, with the FIA having announced in Canada it would bring a technical directive into force that would define an acceptable amount of porpoising — or “vertical oscillations” — in future. This weekend’s Austrian GP was set to be the final race before the new directive was introduced in France, but the FIA has now agreed to delay it until after the summer break.

“Following feedback and consultation with the teams and in order to allow the teams to make necessary updates to the plank and skid assemblies, which will ensure a fair application of the metric used to measure this oscillation across all cars, the implementation of the draft Technical Directive issued to the teams prior to the British Grand Prix will come into effect from the Belgian Grand Prix,” the FIA confirmed.

There were also discussions held regarding changes to the 2023 technical regulations that are designed to address the issue, with proposed directions to be discussed by the Technical Advisory Committee.

While a number of teams have been pushing to increase the budget cap by a significant amount due to rising inflation this year, there had been a lack of consensus over what would be an acceptable compromise.

However, the FIA confirmed that at the meeting it “brought a proposal to the Commission that was approved by the required majority with support from the FIA, Formula 1 and nine of the teams.” A contingency for inflation was originally outlined at 3% from 2023 onwards, but an agreement has now been reach to introduce that figure at 3.1% this season.

“The proposal recognizes the unexpected increase of costs incurred by teams in 2022, thereby permitting indexation at a limited rate of 3.1% (which takes into account the original 3% inflation threshold already set out in the regulations) and permitting compounding of this rate as from 2023. This will preserve the long-term integrity of the financial regulations.”