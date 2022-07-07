Trans Am racer Mosack to make NASCAR Truck debut at Mid-Ohio

Trans Am TA2 driver Connor Mosack will make his NASCAR Truck Series debut at Mid-Ohio this weekend in the No.32 Nic Tailor Custom Underwear Chevrolet Silverado prepared by Bret Holmes Racing.

The 23-year-old, who made his first Xfinity Series start at Portland with Joe Gibbs Racing last month, is in his second season with TeamSLR in Trans Am, and said that he’s looking forward to putting his road racing chops to good use on Saturday.

“Road racing is where I’ve spent a lot of time over the last two years, so as I move up and compete in other series, it makes sense to do it in a discipline that I’m familiar with and have a lot of recent experience,” said Mosack.

“I’m proud to make my Truck debut with Bret Holmes Racing. I’ve run four ARCA races with them already this season and have a lot of trust and confidence in their equipment and their people. There will still be a learning curve, but the familiarity I have with the team and road racing in general helps make that curve a little less steep.

“I think the most helpful things I’ve gotten from Trans Am, aside from laps on road courses, is just that the top guys in that series are really strong and have years of road-racing experience. They’ve schooled me a couple of times over the last few races and I’ve been able to learn from each of those things and learn to not repeat those mistakes. It’s made me a much better racer around those guys, and I think that will correlate going against guys who are really experienced in the Truck Series.”

The Charlotte native can draw some additional confidence from his previous track record at Mid-Ohio: his first visit to the circuit last year delivered his first career TA2 podium, and he backed it up this year by claiming pole and setting a new track record.

“Mid-Ohio is a tough place because it’s easy to give up speed on every corner of the track,” he said.

“Every corner has a tradeoff between entry, center, and exit speed to get the best total of the three, and it really can be tough to know which way is best and to do it every time. Knowing where to place the car is also key because of the blind corners and bumps that are scattered around the track.

“Of course, the best places to pass are at the end of the straightaways, into the Keyhole, and Turn 4, but as a racer, you also know you have to be able to make a pass in the closing laps wherever you can make it happen. Some corners are definitely tougher than others, but it’s always possible and you can even catch some guys by surprise in some spots.”