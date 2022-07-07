Constable, Mowle split Masters Historic wins in Canada

Supporting IMSA’s Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Masters USA conducted a pair of Masters Racing Legends races for 1966-85 Formula 1 cars. Britons Jamie Constable and Lee Mowle split the wins in the vintage features on the Ontario circuit.

After a troubled qualifying, Constable starred in Saturday’s race by hauling his Tyrrell 011B from back to front, claiming victory over Bud Moeller’s Williams FW08 by a healthy 19.2s margin. Poleman and early leader Lee Mowle (Lotus 78) took third ahead of pre-’78 class winner Ron Maydon (Lec CRP1).

In fifth, Danny Baker performed miracles by finishing ahead of several F1 cars in his Ralt RT1 Formula Atlantic.

On the track formerly known as Mosport Park, home of the 1967-77 F1 Canadian GPs, Mowle claimed the lead of Sunday’s race on lap 4 but looked vulnerable to Constable, who was on another charge from the back of a reversed grid. Mowle, though, defended his lead for six laps to take victory, while in third, Dean Baker’s Shadow DN8 pipped James Hagan’s Hesketh 308 for the pre-’78 class win.

