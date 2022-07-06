SCCA Solo Nats reveals Rad theme as registration opens

Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads. Cones and a giant airfield, on the other hand, are totally required. Like, totally. As is a gnarly theme that’s rad enough for the bodacious 2022 Tire Rack SCCA Solo National Championships. And to that, we say welcome Back to the Eighties!

Why a 1980s theme for the Sept. 6-9, 2022, Solo Nationals? Because just like the Solo Nats, the ’80s is totally awesome — duh!

“Whether you grew up in the 1980s, were already in your prime, or are a Gen Z’er who had to ask what a VCR was while streaming Stranger Things, everyone’s a product of the ’80s,” explains 2022 Solo Nationals Event Chair Brian Mason. “The movies, the language, and especially the music – this era is a never-ending story that defined more than a generation. Just like the Solo Nationals!

“I already know what ‘Rad’ clothes I’ll be wearing at this year’s Solo Nats, and I can’t wait to see the vehicle liveries, golf cart decorations, and Region T-shirt designs we’ll see at this year’s Nationals.”

We pity the fool who doesn’t get this year’s theme.

Registration opens

The 2022 Solo Nationals, taking place at Nebraska’s Lincoln Airpark, already has plenty of autocrossers registered via Tiers 1 and 2, which allowed select competitors, chiefs, and long-time participants to register in mid-to-late June. Registration for the rest of us, meanwhile, opens on July 6 at 3 p.m. CDT.

Registration for the Solo National Championships is $195, although you’ll want to sign up prior to Aug. 10 at 12:01 a.m. CDT, because if we learned anything from mogwai, midnight is when things turn sour. In this case, the gremlin is the entry fee becoming $325.

The August deadline is also the moment the $50 cancellation fee becomes $100.

Cancellation fee? Ugh, gag me with a spoon.

Online registration closes on Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. CDT, with Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. CDT marking the final day for those who registered prior to Aug. 10 to receive any refund (minus the $100 cancellation fee).

The “Road to Nationals” might not be a highway to the danger zone, but it is the field of dreams you’ve been planning for all year long. And now that general registration is poised to open, don’t you love it when a plan comes together?

Register!

While you’re at it…

The Nebraska Region-hosted Test n Tune takes place before and during the Tire Rack SCCA Solo National Championships, running from Sept. 2-7, 2022, on the concrete grounds of Lincoln Airpark, and is something most participants will want to consider entering.

Test n Tune time slots come in one-hour increments, with each spot commencing at the top of the hour. For $50, you receive a one-hour slot, which includes four runs. Each one-hour segment is capped at 35 vehicles, with competitors encouraged to purchase more than one block of time. There are other notable details – like there being no work assignments – and you can read all about them on the Test n Tune’s registration page.

SCCA’s Solo National Championships contingency programs are also waiting for you. Current programs include prizes from Hawk Performance, Eibach Springs, Falken Tire, Hoosier Racing Tire, Mazda North American Operations, and Toyota/TRD. Solo Nationals contingency registration is easy and – best of all – completely free. Which is most outstanding!

More information on the Tire Rack SCCA Solo National Championships and its rad ’80s theme can be found here.