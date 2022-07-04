'I'm not doing anything different' - Power

Will Power believes his strong form through the first half of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series season has more to do with the absence of any weird setbacks than changes to his approach or mentality.

The 2014 series champion and 2018 Indy 500 winner currently sits second in the points behind Marcus Ericsson as the top-placed Penske driver, despite having just one victory so far this season compared to Josef Newgarden’s three and Scott McLaughlin’s two.

“I’m not doing anything crazy different,” he said. “I’m just not having strange things happen like spark plugs and brakes not working and just weird things happen to me. We’ve had just a great year all around because we haven’t had any mechanicals or anything.

“I did make a slight change in the off-season after watching (Alex Palou). I’ll tell you after I’m finished what it was that actually I’ve caught on to that’s helped me a lot. But yeah, it’s good.”

Power recovered from a disastrous penalty in qualifying that relegated him to the 11th row on the grid and then a spin on the opening lap of the race that dropped him all the way to the back to finish an extraordinary third at Mid-Ohio on Sunday, and said that the salvage job helped ease the frustration of not fully capitalizing on a fast No.12 Chevy.

“I definitely feel like we had the fastest car, because in the second practice I had left 0.3s on the table. I was up 0.3 and the throttle broke, and then obviously in qualifying we had our issue,” he said. “We had the fastest car and it really hurts to give up a chance at a pole or potentially a win, but to get back to third, you’re not looking back on those days saying that’s why we lost a championship.

“I think the lesson is that even if you don’t pass any cars, you’re still making positions. If you don’t make any mistakes, and then you have a fast car on top of that and you make smart moves, you’re going to make positions. You can’t get too desperate – like the first lap, that was just being in the wrong spot where I spun. But these races are so unpredictable, as you’ve seen all year. If you just hang in there, you’re going to end up in a good spot.”