Inaugural Corkscrew Hillclimb to follow Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

A different form of racing will quite literally ascend upon WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Sunday, August 21 after the conclusion of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

For the first time in WeatherTech Raceway’s 65-year history, race cars and invited special guests will race counter-course from near the start/finish line up through the iconic Corkscrew, which has been the scene of so many famous downhill excursions, where they will finish. Track officials say the racing line is ideally suited for this, with generous runoff areas and abundant viewing locations for fans to line up and watch this timed spectacle.

“When the decision was made to reduce the number of idle days between the Monterey Pre-Reunion and the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, the Monterey Motorsports Reunion Advisory Council and our team developed a more community day approach to make it a true party in the paddock,” explained John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

According to Monterey Motorsports Advisory Council member Bruce Canepa, the hillclimb will be spectacular. “There are several cars I’m considering entering,” he says. “I’ve raced several times at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, yet doing it at Laguna Seca up the Corkscrew is an unprecedented experience that’s really going to be exciting. I don’t know who will enjoy it more, the drivers or the fans.”

“The Corkscrew Hillclimb concept emerged as a fun way to engage new fans visiting for the day, while allowing Rolex Reunion entrants and families a chance to unwind and enjoy the experience in a relaxed environment after four days of racing,” added Narigi. “Families and our community are encouraged to attend this event, as it’s a wonderful way to experience everything WeatherTech Raceway has to offer in an informal setting after an action-packed Monterey Car Week.”

There will be two hillclimb sessions and culminating in a People’s Choice Shootout to crown the overall inaugural winner. The limited sessions will be open to 60 cars that competed in the historic races, along with selected special interest vehicles.