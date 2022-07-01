IMSA places two LMP2 drivers on probation for Glen incident

IMSA has placed LMP2 drivers Fabio Scherer and Dylan Murry on probation for causing the incident that wrecked the No. 39 CarBahn with Peregrine Racing Lamborghini Huracan driven by Jeff Westphal and led to a full-course caution during last week’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen.

Scherer and Murry have been placed on probation by IMSA for the next four IMSA races they enter for their actions in the incident. Scherer, in the No. 20 High Class Racing ORECA (pictured above), bounced off the No. 29 Racing Team Nederland ORECA in the hands of Murry while battling for second in LMP2. Scherer then went the other direction and hit the No. 39 Lamborghini, sending it into the barrier and ripping the front off the car. The two drivers were determined by IMSA Race Director Beaux Barfield and supervisory officials Simon Hodgson, Mark Raffauf and driver advisor Johannes van Overbeek to share responsibilities for the incident.

The LMP2 category is not running in this week’s Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. With only two races left, the probation will carry into next season.

IMSA states that it will continue to monitor all on-track conduct and will act accordingly and consistently should there be a further deterioration of driving behavior. Endurance and Multi-class racing is the embodiment of IMSA competition and requires mutual respect and coexistence among all competitors at all times.