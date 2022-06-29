Formula E reveals 2023 calendar

The provisional calendar for the ninth season of the ABB Formula E World Championship was published today by the series and the FIA, following ratification by the FIA World Motor Sport Council and with the support of local ASNs (National Automobile Clubs) for each city-based event. Although the provisional calendar again includes no U.S. races, series officials indicated they hope an American race can yet be added, as well as one in Cape Town, South Africa,

The season will mark the introduction of the new Gen3 race car, which was demonstrated during last weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed (pictured above) The calendar, which includes places for three potential additions, currently features 18 races between January and July 2023 on street circuits in 13 world cities, beating the previous record of 16 races in 10 different cities this season. The new Gen3 cars will make their race debut at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez track in Mexico City on January 14.

Two new events are set to join the calendar with Round 4 of the championship to be held in Hyderabad, India, on February 11, Sao Paulo, Brazil will host an E-Prix on March 25 for Round 7.

Berlin remains the only city to host an E-Prix in all nine seasons of the championship, while Formula E will return to Seoul and Jakarta following inaugural races this season. After a record-breaking TV audience and sold-out grandstands in Jakarta, the Indonesian city will host an expanded doubleheader event next season.

Diriyah in Saudi Arabia will host its doubleheader of night races on January 27-28. Monaco, Rome and London complete the schedule of named races.

“The Season 9 calendar of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is our most expansive and dynamic racing schedule yet and I cannot wait to get started,” said Alberto Longo, co-founder and Chief Championship Officer of Formula E. “We will continue to push the international boundaries of all-electric street racing with E-Prix in Hyderabad and Sao Paulo, while maintaining the hugely popular races in Diriyah, Mexico City, Berlin, Monaco, Rome and London with Jakarta and Seoul now established on the calendar. We are also working hard to include Cape Town and a race in the USA when the provisional calendar is updated later this year.”

As well as the arrival of the much-anticipated Gen3 race car –which the series claims will be the world’s first net zero carbon race car – the Formula E grid will be formed from 12 teams and 24 drivers. New arrivals McLaren Racing, Maserati and ABT will join the line-up of Formula E teams that also includes Porsche, Jaguar and Nissan

“From Round 1 in Mexico City to the climax of Season 9 in London, the stage is set for the most successful Formula E season yet,” said series CEO Jamie Reigle. “Engineers and sustainability experts at the FIA and Formula E have worked together to build the Gen3, a race car that proves how high performance and sustainablity can powerfully co-exist without compromise. We welcome Maserati back to motorsport for the first time in decades alongside McLaren Racing and the incredible roster of teams and manufacturers that makes Formula E unique. We expect Season 9 to continue our momentum of growing the global fanbase for the sport.”

Season 9 Provisional Calendar: