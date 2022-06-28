NHRA podcast: Camrie Caruso

Camrie Caruso is in the midst of her first full NHRA Pro Stock season and she’s here to break it down.

* Being the second woman to contest a full year and what it’s like driving a Pro Stock car

* Loving to prove the critics wrong and not snapping back on social media

* The reason she ended up in Pro Stock after wanting to be in Pro Mod

* Earning her first No. 1 qualifier in Houston and the incident with Erica Enders in qualifying

* Wanting to upset the apple cart

* Goals coming into the year and what’s already been accomplished