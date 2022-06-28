Buescher crew members suspended for Nashville wheel infraction

As expected after the right rear wheel came off his RFK Racing Ford at Nashville Superspeedway, Chris Buescher will be without key team members for the coming weeks.

Buescher’s crew chief Scott Graves and crew members Matthew Wilps and Seth Gajdorus have been suspended for four races. Those events are Road America (July 3), Atlanta Motor Speedway (July 10), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 17), and Pocono Raceway (July 24).

There is an automatic four-race suspension when a wheel comes off a NASCAR Cup Series car. Buescher’s team is the 11th team to be penalized for the infraction so far this season.

Buescher started to experience trouble coming off Turn 4 on lap 255 of the Ally 400, barely catching the outside wall before the wheel completely came off the car. The wheel rolled down the frontstretch as he limped back to pit road. Buescher finished 30th.

Also listed in this week’s penalty report after a tripleheader weekend at Nashville were four fines of $5,000 each handed out to four Xfinity Series crew chiefs.

It was all for the infraction of having one lug nut not secure on their cars after Saturday’s race. Those crew chiefs were Alex Bird (Ryan Vargas), Jason Trinchere (Landon Cassill), Shane Whitbeck (Myatt Snider), and Michael Brandt (Ryan Ellis).