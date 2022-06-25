VIDEO: The restored 1981 Eagle Indy car - from shady to shining

Jacques Dresang, Wisconsinite racer, shares the wild tale of the 1981 Eagle Indy car chassis that was sold countless times, was involved in a drug bust, and has been lovingly restored at Wisconsin’s Kettle Moraine Preservation & Restoration, in our latest #MPShowMe episode.
Rallying 13m ago
Mud master Rovanpera extends WRC Safari Rally Kenya lead
Kalle Rovanpera stretched his Safari Rally Kenya lead to more than half a minute on Saturday afternoon as wet weather conditions spiced (…)
IMSA 1hr ago
JDC-Miller confirmed as first Porsche 963 customer team
John Church, John Miller, and the Minnesota-based JDC-Miller Motorsports team have become the first customer team to purchase one (…)
IMSA 2hr ago
Acuras set pace in IMSA practice 2 at Watkins Glen
Tom Blomqvist once again put the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian Acura on top of the time sheets in the second practice (…)
NASCAR 13hr ago
Preece edges Z. Smith for second-straight Nashville Truck Series win
His tires chattering with age over the final few laps, Ryan Preece held off charging Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar to win Friday (…)
NHRA 14hr ago
Force, Capps, Enders, Sampey nab provisional No. 1 in Norwalk
Top Fuel points leader Brittany Force made the quickest run in each qualifying session on Friday, taking the provisional No. 1 spot and (…)
NASCAR 16hr ago
Truex ends speculation, re-signs with Gibbs for 2023
One of the biggest names in the silly season fodder ended speculation Friday at Nashville Superspeedway by saying he wasn’t going (…)
Trans Am 17hr ago
Grala grabs TA pole at Mid-Ohio on debut
Practice and qualifying are complete for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA/XGT/SGT/GT race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (…)
NASCAR 17hr ago
Wallace leads Nashville Superspeedway practice
As the only driver to crack 161mph (29.609s at 161.708mph to be exact) Bubba Wallace was the fastest in NASCAR Cup Series practice at (…)
NASCAR 17hr ago
Reddick frustrated by topsy-turvy season so far
Tyler Reddick has had opportunities to win this season and sits inside the top 15 in the NASCAR Cup Series points, but asked to assess his (…)
IMSA 18hr ago
Meyer Shank Acura leads first Watkins Glen Six Hour practice
As they look to repeat their success at the 24 Hours of Daytona and capture their first victory since the season opener, points leaders (…)
