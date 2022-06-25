VIDEO: The restored 1981 Eagle Indy car - from shady to shining

VIDEO: The restored 1981 Eagle Indy car - from shady to shining

Jacques Dresang, Wisconsinite racer, shares the wild tale of the 1981 Eagle Indy car chassis that was sold countless times, was involved in a drug bust, and has been lovingly restored at Wisconsin’s Kettle Moraine Preservation & Restoration, in our latest #MPShowMe episode.

