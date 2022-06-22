Next EPARTRADE Race Industry Now webinar: 'Dyno Room tools and tips' by Speediagnostix

Join us for Episode No.224 of the RACE INDUSTRY NOW tech and business webinar: “Dyno Room Tools & Tips” by Speediagnostix

Wednesday, June 29 at 9:00 AM PST. Click here to register

Whether you are using an engine dyno or chassis dyno, there are some simple and effective tools that allow you to gain the maximum data from your dyno session. Speakers are Lake Speed Jr., Tribologist and ‘Dyno’ Don MacAskill from Shaver Specialties Racing Engines. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

No charge to attend.