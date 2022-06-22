IMSA renews GT4 license with SRO

GT4, the SRO Motorsports-created homologation formula that serves as the basis for the Grand Sport class in Michelin Pilot Challenge, is set to remain part of IMSA racing through 2028 after renewal of the agreement with the Stephane Ratel Organization.

GT4 is extremely popular worldwide, serving as the basis for or a second class within a variety of sports car and GT racing championships across the globe. Three new GT4 cars have recently been shown — the Lotus Emira, the BMW M4 and the McLaren Artura — joining popular cars such as the Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4, Porsche Cayman GT4 RS, Mercedes-AMG GT4 and Toyota Supra GT4.

“The decision to incorporate GT4 into the Michelin Pilot Challenge GS class prior to the 2017 season continues to be a sound decision,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “Aside from the fields in some of the single-make series IMSA sanctions, the GS class routinely draws the largest fields at every race.

“It’s a tremendous customer racing platform that has been embraced by several manufacturers, at a price point that is attractive to many teams and drivers. We are pleased to work with Stephane Ratel and his team at SRO to continue to provide GT4 action to IMSA fans for many seasons to come.”

Eight different manufacturers have competed in the Grand Sport class, fielded by 37 teams and 86 different drivers in the class’s history as a GT4 series. The class averages 28 cars per event.

“We are very pleased to confirm the long-term extension of our license agreement with IMSA for the GT4 category,” said SRO Motorsports Group founder and CEO, Stephane Ratel. “According to the global survey we conduct each year, GT4 has now surpassed all other GT categories in terms of cars racing worldwide. This success is thanks to the many championships and series on multiple continents that have adopted this well-priced yet highly competitive formula. With this announcement, we can look forward to GT4 remaining an important part of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge in the Grand Sport class for many more years to come.”

The next IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race is at Watkins Glen International this weekend, with the two-hour Tioga Downs Casino Resort 120 taking place at 3:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. The race will be streamed live on Peacock, with television coverage airing on USA Network at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday, July 1.