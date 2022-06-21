NASCAR podcast: Blaine Perkins

Camping World Truck Series rookie Blaine Perkins is here to break down his season.
- How limited practice is hindering the growth process
- How quickly he gets over bad weekends
- What is realistic for CR7 Motorsports on a weekly basis
- The benefit of being in the Team Hornaday Development camp and having Ron Hornaday on his side
- Indoor karting leading to a career in racing
- Why he became a race car driver
- West coast to east coast adjustment
- How big a jump it is from ARCA to NASCAR
