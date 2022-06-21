NASCAR podcast: Blaine Perkins

NASCAR podcast: Blaine Perkins

By June 21, 2022 2:24 PM

Camping World Truck Series rookie Blaine Perkins is here to break down his season.

  • How limited practice is hindering the growth process
  • How quickly he gets over bad weekends
  • What is realistic for CR7 Motorsports on a weekly basis
  • The benefit of being in the Team Hornaday Development camp and having Ron Hornaday on his side
  • Indoor karting leading to a career in racing
  • Why he became a race car driver
  • West coast to east coast adjustment
  • How big a jump it is from ARCA to NASCAR

