Thomas supporting Lemons of Love cancer fund via MX-5 Cup

The name is plain, but the color is instantly recognizable at the track. Pantone Matching System 108 is the shade of yellow that every Lemons of Love MX-5 Cup Giveaway car features on its roll cage. One of the cars campaigning in the 2022 Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup with the familiar yellow roll cage is the No. 96 entry from JTR Motorsports Engineering belonging to Jared Thomas.

Thomas, a 2019 Mazda Road to 24 Shootout winner, found himself in the middle of the transition between Long Road Racing and Flis Performance as the official builders for the series. At the same time, Mitch Bender, winner of the 2019 Lemons of Love MX-5 Cup Giveaway, was looking to transition into a higher-horsepower car. Soon after, the silver and yellow car exchanged hands, and Jared was off to the races.

“John Hindaugh mentions the Lemons of Love car and always calls it out on the air,” Thomas said. “People may not realize it at first glance, but the color is so recognizable, it brings the charity to the foreground and gets people talking.

“It’s a great charity to represent. I first got involved when my mom had breast cancer and saw how it can help first person.”

For the sixth year, Lemons of Love, is offering the chance to win a fully prepped race car for the cost of a $125 entry ticket.

Every ticket purchased supports Lemons of Love’s mission of sharing love with those impacted by cancer through personalized care packages, free programs, and ongoing support. The Mazda MX-5 Cup Car Giveaway enables Lemons of Love to share more than 4,000 care packages and offer more than 120 in-person and virtual support programs for cancer patients every year.

To purchase your tickets, click here.