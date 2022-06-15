NASCAR podcast: JR Motorsports crew chief Luke Lambert

JR Motorsports crew chief Luke Lambert dishes on his team, driver Noah Gragson, and his career in this week’s episode of The Racing Writer’s Podcast, including:

• How the No. 9 team finished top five at Charlotte down a cylinder

• What impresses Lambert about Gragson; getting to know Noah the person

• If Lambert expected the team to gel so quickly

• Why he joined JRM

• Richard Childress Racing being his first NASCAR job and how engineering started to evolve

• If Lambert felt he had to become a crew chief

• Nearly winning the 2014 Cup Series championship

• If crew chiefs keep track of their statistics

• Getting his first ice bath at JRM

• If the goals for the team have changed since his first day

Listen below or click here