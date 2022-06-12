Busch Light Clash returns to LA Coliseum in 2023

NASCAR will return to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum February 5, 2023 with the Busch Light Clash.

It will be the second edition of the event, which had a successful first showing this year.

“Our entire industry made a bold move by bringing the Busch Light Clash to the L.A. Coliseum this past February and it paid off by becoming an instant classic with both new and existing fans,” said Ben Kennedy, Senior Vice President, Racing Development and Strategy. “We are intent on showcasing our sport and drivers on the biggest stage and there is none bigger than the L.A. Coliseum. We’re thrilled to return to the heart of Los Angeles to officially start the season and set the stage for the Daytona 500.”

Approximately 70% of ticket buyers for the inaugural Clash in the L.A. Coliseum were attending their first NASCAR race. In terms of ratings, it was the highest viewed Clash since 2016.

The non-points event will be two weeks before the season-opening Daytona 500 on February 19, 2023. Fox Sports will broadcast both.

NASCAR will compete three times in California next season with the Clash, Auto Club Raceway, and Sonoma Raceway. The news of the return to L.A. was announced during Sunday’s pre-race show ahead of the Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma.

“With more than four million viewers, and really breaking through in a pop culture mecca like Los Angeles, the inaugural Clash at the Coliseum did everything it was intended to do and then some,” said Bill Wanger, FOX Sports EVP, Head of Programming and Scheduling. “It energized the sport, delivered new eyeballs, and kicked off the season in grand fashion. We can’t wait to do it all again in 2023.”

The full 2023 schedule will be announced at a later date.

“For decades, Busch Light has been a passionate supporter of NASCAR, and it is through races like The 2022 Busch Light Clash that we are able to bring unmatched motorsports experiences to our fans,” said Krystyn Stowe Head of Marketing for Busch Family Brands at Anheuser-Busch. “This race provides a unique opportunity for us to engage with both new and lifelong fans in markets where demand for Busch Light is growing.”