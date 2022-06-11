VIDEO: Saturday Road America IndyCar report with Pato O'Ward

Videos

By June 11, 2022 6:30 PM

Pato O’Ward walks us through qualifying for the Road America IndyCar race where he’ll start sixth and shares thoughts on polesitter — and new McLaren AMSP teammate in 2023 — Alexander Rossi with RACER’s Marshall Pruett.

Watch below or click here.

