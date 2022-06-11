LM24, Hour 13: Battle brewing between the Toyotas

Just before the sun is due to rise at Le Mans, ‘Coach Kamui’ Kobayashi is in hot pursuit of his junior teammate Ryo Hirakawa for the overall lead.

A blistering night stint for Kobayashi plus a slow pit stop for the No.7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid ahead of him has whittled Hirakawa’s lead in Hypercar down to less than five seconds at the end of this 13th hour of racing.

The No.709 Glickenhaus Racing SCG 007 LMH, now being driven by Franck Mailleux, remains third, and the No.708 Glickenhaus driven by Pipo Derani has nearly fought its way back past the LMP2 field in the overall order.

There’s been no change at the front of the running order in LMP2, but the No.27 CD Sport Ligier JSP217-Gibson had a scary moment when the left-front wheel came off while Steven Palette was rounding Mulsanne corner. Palette was able to limp back to the pits, where 15 minutes in the garage allowed them to continue their race.

The No.38 JOTA Oreca 07-Gibson of António Felix da Costa leads LMP2 from the No.9 Prema Orlen Team Oreca of Lorenzo Colombo in second and the No. 65 Panis Racing Oreca of Job van Uitert, which has moved its way up into third place in class, followed by the No.5 Team Penske Oreca of the ageless Emmanuel Collard in fourth, and the No.28 JOTA Oreca of Jonathan Aberdein in fifth.

Tristan Vautier is now at the wheel of the No.44 ARC Bratislava Oreca, which leads LMP2 Pro-Am. The No.30 Duquiene Engineering Oreca, last driven by Memo Rojas, has spent upwards of a half-hour in the garage undergoing extensive repairs.

Porsche continues to lead the way in GTE Pro via the No.92 Porsche 911 RSR now driven by Kevin Estre. They continue to lead the No.64 Corvette Racing C8.R of Nick Tandy by nearly two minutes, while the Corvette has a 24 second advantage over the No.51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo of Alessandro Pier Guidi in third.

The No.91 Porsche, now driven by Gianmaria Bruni, continues to disrupt the top of the order with Porsche splitting their strategies.

TF Sport’s No.33 Aston Martin Vantage AMR continues to lead, with a 55 second advantage over the No.79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche of Julian Andlauer, who has the No.99 Hardpoint Motorsport Porsche of Alessio Picariello right behind him.

HOUR 13 STANDINGS