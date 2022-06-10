Riley named featured marque for HSR Classic Daytona 24 Hour

Championship-winning constructor Riley has been named the featured marque of the 2022 Historic Sportscar Racing Classic at Daytona presented by IMSA, scheduled for November 2-6 at Daytona International Speedway.

Race cars designed and constructed by Riley Technologies and Riley & Scott, as well as cars run in competition by Riley Motorsports, are eligible in the majority of run groups and classes approved for competition in the HSR Classic 24. Riley-built or run race cars have been major players in the first seven editions of the event, with several different Riley-related cars scoring run group and/or class victories since the 2014 inaugural.

“First there was Carroll Shelby and Jim Hall, then came Dan Gurney, and then there was Riley,” HSR President David Hinton said. “They fit right in with the other big names in American motorsports that won as both racing teams and constructors. Bob Riley and now his son Bill Riley have followed in their footsteps and are still going strong today. It’s an honor to be able to have Riley join us as the Featured Marque of the 2022 HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA.”

Riley Technologies was founded by Bob Riley a young designer early in his career at Kar-Kraft, constructor of the legendary Ford Mk IV. This car is, to date, the only all-American built car to claim the overall victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans following a dominating performance in 1967 with co-drivers Gurney and A.J. Foyt.

Read the full story at VintageMotorsport.com.