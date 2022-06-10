Looking Back: Cunninghams at Le Mans

Briggs Cunningham’s efforts to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans landed him on the cover of TIME magazine in April 1954. The range of automobiles the B.S. Cunningham Co. designed and built for Le Mans was extraordinary.

From a stock Cadillac Series 61 coupe, to an aerodynamic body on a Cadillac chassis, to creating his own marque using Chrysler Hemi engines, Cunningham birthed a legend celebrated to this day.

