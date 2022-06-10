Inside the SCCA, with J.G. Pasterjak

My guest episode 47 of Inside the SCCA is racer, journalist, wrencher, podcaster, and artist; J.G. Pasterjak. J.G works for Grassroots Motorsports. He’s driven all sorts of cool stuff, he’s built some cool stuff, he’s written about some cool stuff, and he’s been to the Solo Nationals a whole bunch of times. We talked about some of the cool things he’s been able to do and work on through his job at the magazine… and his experiences attending about 30 SCCA Solo Nationals.

Listen below or click here.