Cadillac unveils new IMSA GTP contender for 2023

Cadillac Racing has pulled back the covers on its new prototype for 2023 that will replace the championship-winning Cadillac DPi-V.R in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Dubbed the “Project GTP Hypercar,” a number of similarities and differences to the current DPi can be found with the car that will campaigned by Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express in IMSA’s GTP class starting at January’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. Although Project GTP Hypercar is being used at the moment to describe the vehicle, a dedicated name for the car will be revealed in the near future.

Just like the current DPi-V.R, the GTP is built by Dallara in Italy. It also features a brand-new double-overhead cam 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V8, which is the same displacement as the motors found in the DPi-V.R. The engines are expected to be built within the GM Racing family, which would be a change from the DPi-V.R which uses Earnhardt Childress Racing to prepare and support its powerplants.

Together with IMSA’s spec energy recovery system connected to the 5.5-liter V8, the 680hp GTP will serve as Cadillac’s first hybrid prototype.

Compared to the DPi-V.R which bears a strong resemblance to the stock Dallara P217 LMP2 chassis it’s based upon, the new GTP car makes a strong departure with its styling as heavy Cadillac road car cues are featured at the front of the prototype.

Based on the renderings released by GM’s luxury and performance brand, a clear fin atop the engine cover offers another unique choice for the class where manufacturers were encouraged to push farther into design concepts that will make each marque’s GTP cars readily identifiable from the others.

“The Project GTP Hypercar is a unique convergence of form and function and showcases Cadillac’s future performance aesthetic,” said Chris Mikalauskas, Cadillac’s lead exterior creative designer. “We have plenty more to come, from the upcoming race car to amazing production vehicles.”

Outside of contesting the full IMSA calendar with CGR and AXR, one entry from CGR will also take part in the complete FIA World Endurance Championship series in its Hypercar class, and annual visits to the 24 Hours of Le Mans from both factory teams are also on the schedule.

“Competing for the overall win at Le Mans with an iconic American brand like Cadillac is an honor,” said Laura Wontrop Klauser, GM’s sports car racing manager. “The entire team is excited to continue building Cadillac’s racing legacy by competing against the very best internationally and in the world’s toughest race.”

Delivery of the first Cadillac GTPs from Dallara to its factory teams is meant to take place by the end of the week and the first track tests of the car are set for this summer.

With its unveiling, three of IMSA’s four GTP manufacturers have broken cover with their cars. Porsche was first in December with its Multimatic-built twin-turbo V8, and on Monday, BMW revealed its Dallara-built M Hybrid V8 which is believed to be derived from a former DTM motor. Acura, which has posted teaser images of its new ARX-06 prototype, is expected to formally present the car to the public in August.