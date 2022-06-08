Ilott cleared to return at Road America

The NTT IndyCar Series has re-evaluated and cleared Callum Ilott to race at this weekend’s Road America event after breaking his right wrist in a crash at the Indianapolis 500.

In his absence, Santino Ferrucci stepped into the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevy at Detroit, where he qualified 17th and finished 21st.

The rookie from England will make his first visit to Road America, which kicks off on Friday with a single practice session in the afternoon.

“Having spent a week out of the car obviously in Detroit, looking at the racing from a slightly different angle, I can happily say I am going to be back in the car for Road America,” Ilott said. “I have been cleared by the IndyCar medical team today.

“We looked quite extensively at my hand and the risk of further damage is a lot lower. It’s still a factor, but the track surface in Road America is a lot less bumpy than Detroit. Looking at Road America, I haven’t been there yet, but it’s a good high-speed fun track and quite long as well. There are some good overtaking zones, so it should be a fun weekend with a lot of action. I am super excited to get back in — coming off the momentum we had at the Indy GP we should be on for a good weekend.”