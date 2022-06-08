Apple confirms F1 movie project with Brad Pitt

Apple Studios has secured the rights to Brad Pitt’s as-yet-untitled Formula 1 movie, that will have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer and receive “Top Gun” veteran direction.

Pitt has been involved in an F1 film project for some months, with the plot seeing him play a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie teammate. Multiple production companies and distributors were interested in the film, but after speculation earlier this year Apple appears to have won that race, and will call upon a big-name crew.

Numerous industry outlets report “Top Gun: Maverick” filmmaker Joseph Kosinski — who is credited with the initial idea — will be the director and joined by many of the team that worked on the recently-released Tom Cruise blockbuster. Those names include writer Ehren Kruger and producers Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman, while seven-time world champion Hamilton is also set to join them alongside Pitt’s own company Plan B.

It’s unclear if Hamilton will have an on-screen role alongside Pitt in the project, having done voice work in the “Cars” franchise and appeared as an extra in “Zoolander 2,” but he has previous executive production credit for 2018 documentary “The Game Changers” alongside the likes of James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Pitt has shown an interest in motorsport for some time, narrating the MotoGP documentary “Hitting the Apex” and waving the flag to start the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2016 (pictured, top).