2022 Solo Nationals: Run Days and Registration

The 2022 Tire Rack SCCA Solo National Tour has been a wild one in that it has been packed with fantastic events and nary a COVID cancellation – it was very much a season of what we hope is the permanent “new normal.” And now, that “normal” extends into the championship season, with the announcement of run days and registration dates for the Sept. 6-9, 2022, Tire Rack SCCA Solo National Championships at Lincoln Airpark in Lincoln, NE.

The winner-take-all National Championship extravaganza will once again see the traditional Tuesday/Wednesday and Thursday/Friday run dates. What days will you be competing and when can you register? Glad you asked! Below is a link to the individual class run dates. Following that comes registration dates for the can’t-be-missed Solo National Championships.

Registration Details

For most of the 1,000-plus autocrossers expected to attend this year’s National Championship event, registration opens on Wednesday, July 6. Past champions, event chiefs, 100 Percenters, podium finishers, and Silver Circle members, however, should make a note of the following special dates.

Tier 1

Registration for 2021 National Champions, 2022 event chiefs, and 100 Percenters (those who have participated in every Solo Nationals since its creation in 1973) opens on Wednesday, June 22, at 3 p.m. CDT.

Tier 2

Registration for 2021 Solo Nationals podium finishers (top three in each class), supplemental and undersubscribed 2021 class winners, and Silver Circle members (those who have participated in 25 or more Solo Nationals) opens on Wednesday, June 29, at 3 p.m. CDT.

Open Registration

If you’re not in Tier 1 or Tier 2, guess what? Wednesday, July 6, at 3 p.m. CDT is when you’ll be signing up for this year’s Solo National Championships.

Early registration within your tier for the Solo National Championships is encouraged, as competition numbers will be assigned on a first come, first served basis, with the event capped at 1,300 competitors. The cost to register through Aug. 10 is $195 per entry. After the August deadline, the cost of registration increases to $325. Aug. 29 is the final day to register online. Those registering prior to Aug. 10 are eligible to receive a refund, less a $100 cancellation fee, at any point prior to Sept. 2.

Test ‘n’ Tune

These aren’t the only dates you need to know, as Test ‘n’ Tune event registration will soon be opening. For those new to the Solo National Championships, the Test ‘n’ Tune takes place elsewhere in the paddock at Lincoln Airpark during the Solo National Championships and is an incredible opportunity to get yourself and your car up to speed prior to competition. Registration for the Test ‘n’ Tune is slated to begin on June 22, with more information available soon.

