Castroneves, Dixon, Franchitti and Johnson to appear at Goodwood Revival

A trio of current IndyCar races, plus a former series star, is set to will attend this year’s Goodwood Revival, set for September 16-18.

The four confirmed to appear at the Revival are four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves. six-time series champ Scott Dixon, 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champ Jimmie Johnson, and four-time IndyCar Series champion and three-time winner of the Indy 500, Dario Franchitti.

The foursome will take to the historic Goodwood Motor Circuit to compete in the two-part Saint Mary’s Trophy race for VIPs and car owners, as well as the Royal Automobile Club TT on Sunday afternoon.

