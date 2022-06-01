SRO Motorsports America to sanction Toyota GR Cup

Earlier this spring, Toyota Gazoo Racing North America announced the formation of the GR Cup, Toyota’s all-new single make racing series. Beginning with its inaugural 2023 season, the GR Cup will be sanctioned by SRO America and offer affordable competition in 14 events at seven road circuits across the United States.

GR Cup will feature $1 million in total purse and prizes thanks to several partners that have teamed with Toyota Gazoo Racing North America. While the racing is the focus, each event is also intended to offer a great environment for camaraderie among like-minded car enthusiasts, including exclusive hospitality and partner-sponsored displays.

Single-make series racing, otherwise known as one-make racing, is a category of motorsports where all drivers compete using identical (homologated) cars from the same manufacturer. In Toyota’s GR Cup, the GR86 will serve as that race vehicle. From a stock GR86, the vehicle will be transformed into the GR86 Cup car in TRD’s brand new, state-of-the-art facility in Mooresville, N.C. It will be fitted with Bosch engine management, custom Borla exhaust, SADEV 6-speed sequential transmission, Alcon brakes, JRI adjustable shocks, OMP safety equipment, roll cage, carbon fiber rear wing, 22-gallon fuel cell, TGRNA-designed MacPherson strut, Stratasys custom bodywork, a TGRNA-designed splitter and more. Pricing on the vehicle and track locations will be announced this summer.