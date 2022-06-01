F1 executive director Bayer leaves FIA

The FIA’s Formula 1 executive director and secretary general for sport Peter Bayer has left the motorsport governing body, the organization has announced.

Bayer has been the secretary general since 2017, being responsible for the activities of the FIA’s sport department and helping implement decisions taken by the World Motor Sport Council. Bayer became F1 executive director late last year and then had a key role in the investigation into the controversial finish to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi, which ultimately led to Michael Masi being replaced as race director.

In confirming Bayer’s departure, the FIA announced that Toto Wolff’s former advisor Shaila-Ann Rao will be replacing him in the short term.

“The FIA warmly thanks (Bayer) for the achievements he has contributed to the development of motorsport over the last five years,” a statement from the governing body read. “In particular, he has supervised, with the entire Sport division, the building of the single-seater pyramid from karting to F1, the creation of the new World Rally-Raid Championship, as well as improving safety and sustainability in all disciplines. The FIA wishes him all the best for the future.

“Peter Bayer will be replaced on an interim basis by Shaila-Ann Rao, who has just returned to the FIA. Shaila-Ann Rao previously held the position of FIA legal director from mid-2016 to end of 2018, before spending the past three and a half years with Mercedes Grand Prix Limited as consecutively general counsel and then special advisor to their CEO and team principal Toto Wolff.”

Bayer’s departure comes as FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem continues to make changes to the management and structure of the federation since his election in December.