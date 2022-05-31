Argentina eyeing IndyCar race

An envoy from Argentina visited with the NTT IndyCar Series after the Indianapolis 500 to inquire about the possibility of hosting a race in the Latin America country.

If a deal is struck for IndyCar to visit Argentina, it wouldn’t be the first time as the 1971 USAC IndyCar season opened on the three-mile oval at Autodromo Ciudad de Rafaela.

Although IndyCar declined to discuss the matter, RACER has learned the group from Argentina represents the Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo, a 3.0-mile road course that meets FIA Grade 2 standards and hosts an annual FIM MotoGP event at the circuit located in the northern province of Santiago.

IndyCar team owner Ricardo Juncos has been advocating for a race in his home country since the Argentinian made his Indy 500 debut in 2017, and it would appear significant progress has been made in bringing both sides together to hold initial talks about the concept.

RACER also understands the chances of returning IndyCar to international travel for the first time since 2013, when the series paid its last visit to the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, are somewhat remote. Nonetheless, IndyCar’s long-desired goal of going abroad to open the season with a non-points race is known to remain in place, with the proviso that such a move brings considerable enrichment to the series and teams.

Provided the funds to transport the cars, teams, and equipment is met, and a strong sanction fee is capable of being paid that would boost each team’s Leaders Circle contract, it’s believed IndyCar will welcome any serious inquiries to host a new event.