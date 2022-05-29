VIDEO: Indy 500 report with Pato O'Ward

Second-place Indy 500 finisher Pato O’Ward joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to give his take on a disappointing day where Marcus Ericsson earned the victory for Chip Ganassi Racing.
IndyCar 4m ago
Ericsson rewarded by Franchitti's mentorship
For Marcus Ericsson, the final laps of the 2022 Indianapolis 500 were simultaneously a few minutes of extraordinary pressure and a result (…)
IndyCar 41m ago
Drive-for-five continues for Castroneves
Helio Castroneves’ ‘Drive For 5’ continues. The four-time Indianapolis 500 winner wanted nothing more than to go back-to-back at (…)
IndyCar 1hr ago
Low-downforce gamble nearly paid off for O'Ward
Pato O’Ward had a completely trimmed-out car, perfect pitstops and strategy, track position when he needed it – and he still didn’t (…)
IndyCar 1hr ago
2022 could be Kanaan's last at Indy 500
Tony Kanaan doesn’t know if he’ll ever turn another lap at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but if Sunday’s Indy 500 does prove to (…)
IndyCar 1hr ago
AMSP cheered by year-on-year progress
Arrow McLaren SP finished last year’s Indianapolis 500 with Pato O’Ward in fourth, Juan Pablo Montoya in ninth, and Felix Rosenqvist (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Ericsson saves day for Ganassi with Indy 500 win
For at least half of the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500, it looked like there was going to be a post-race party at Chip Ganassi (…)
Formula 1 3hr ago
Perez calls victory in Monaco "a dream come true"
Sergio Perez described his first Monaco Grand Prix victory as "a dream come true" after wearing a replica Pedro Rogriguez helmet on (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Perez keeps Monaco GP win as Ferrari protests rejected
Sergio Perez has kept his victory in the Monaco Grand Prix after Ferrari's protests against both Red Bull drivers were rejected. (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
McLaughlin "just got loose" in Indy crash
“Just got loose,” was Scott McLaughlin’s message to his team after finding the wall on lap 150 of the Indianapolis 500. The fourth (…)
