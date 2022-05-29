VIDEO: Indy 500 report with Pato O'Ward

VIDEO: Indy 500 report with Pato O'Ward

Videos

VIDEO: Indy 500 report with Pato O'Ward

By May 29, 2022 5:57 PM

By |

Second-place Indy 500 finisher Pato O’Ward joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to give his take on a disappointing day where Marcus Ericsson earned the victory for Chip Ganassi Racing.

, , IndyCar, Videos

MX-5 Cup | Mid-Ohio | Race Highlights

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://portlandforum.net/video-indy-500-report-with-pato-oward/ VIDEO: Indy 500 report with Pato O'Ward -

    […] Source link […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home