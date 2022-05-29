Grosjean third to meet wall, Indy 500 debut done

Romain Grosjean’s fairytale debut at the Indianapolis 500 met the same end that felled two previous drivers as the Swiss-born Frenchman spun in Turn 2 and hammered the outside wall. Grosjean’s No. 28 Andretti Autosport Honda hit with the left rear as he was facing backwards at the time of his meeting with the SAFER barrier.

A dejected Grosjean walked to the emergency vehicles under his own power.

“I wasn’t expecting anything bad in that corner,” Grosjean said. “It spun without warning.”

The crash came with alarming consistency as the first solo spin in Turn 2 claimed Rinus VeeKay on lap 38. Thirty laps later it was Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Callum Illot executing a solo spin in Turn 2 on lap 68, and 37 laps after him, Grosjean spun on his own and hit the Turn 2 wall on lap 105.

In all three instances the drivers were very close to completing their stints and pitting for fuel and tires.