Andretti readies new car for Herta

Andretti Autosport has been through a rough year when it comes to replacing Dallara DW12s, and after Colton Herta’s wild crash, flight, rollover, and second hit during Friday’s final practice for the Indianapolis 500, his crew spent a long night in Gasoline Alley assembling a new car after his primary No.26 Honda chassis (pictured) was destroyed.

“The lion’s share of the work was done last night,” Andretti COO Rob Edwards told RACER. “The guys are back in there now just finishing up today to make sure it’s ready to go tomorrow.”

With a new and untested car for Herta to pilot in the big race, the Andretti team asked permission to shake down the replacement No.26 Honda in a one-lap install check at IMS prior to rolling off the starting grid for tomorrow’s 106th Indy 500.

“We certainly requested the opportunity to do that, but we were denied,” Edwards said of the allowance IndyCar once gave. “It’s not ideal, but we’ll deal with it. The guys will be sure everything’s in top shape. It’s a shame, though, but the replacement for the damaged car is the one that he just won the Indy Grand Prix with. So if Colton has a good day tomorrow in the new car, it will certainly make for a unique story.” ”

David Malukas, the other driver to crash on Carb Day, saw his No.18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda suffer less in his impact with the Turn 1 wall. Beyond the bodywork and suspension that needed to be swapped, the main damage incurred in the rearward hit was found with the gearbox casing, which cracked.

Rather than replace the case, the team has a spare Speedway transmission to deploy and like Herta, Malukas will be ready to go when the command to start engines is given on Sunday at 12:38 p.m. ET ahead of the 12:45 green flag.