Ecclestone arrested in Brazil for carrying illegal gun

Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil on Wednesday for attempting to illegally carry a gun onto a plane.

Reuters reports that the 91-year-old was preparing to board a private plane bound for Switzerland when an LW Seecamp .32 pistol was discovered in his luggage during an X-ray screening. According to local police, Ecclestone was then placed under arrest and taken to a facility within Viracopos airport in Campinas, a city just to the northwest of Sao Paolo.

According to a police statement, Ecclestone admitted that the gun was his but said he was unaware that it was in his luggage. He was freed after paying 6,060 reais (approximately $1250.00) bail. The firearm, which was not loaded, was confiscated.

After forays into driving and driver management, Ecclestone rose to prominence as the owner of the Brabham team in the early 1970s, and then later that decade took his first steps towards assuming what would become complete commercial control of the sport when he pioneered the sale of television rights, generating immense personal wealth and transforming the economic landscape of the paddock.

He remained at the helm until 2017, when F1’s commercial rights were acquired by Liberty Media.