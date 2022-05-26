Contingency plans for Indy 500 Carb Day rain

With rain in the forecast for Friday and the final two-hour track session for the Indianapolis 500 in jeopardy, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles says the track will make any and all necessary adjustments to the schedule in order to get the field of 33 on track.

“If that means we have to move the Pit Stop Competition or cancel the Pit Stop Competition in order to get on track, that’s our biggest priority,” Boles said of the 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Carb Day session.

Unlike the 2:30-4 p.m. pit stop event, the slate of bands are expected to play as scheduled in the Snake Pit.

“From a music standpoint, music will start between 3:30 and 4, and we chose that time so that it would be on the back end of the Pit Stop Competition,” Boles said. “So the music timing is not going to change. It’s just too difficult to change all the artists and travel plans so we’re gonna leave that alone, even in the event of rain. But the most important thing on track tomorrow is to make sure that we have enough drive time to get the IndyCar practice in.”