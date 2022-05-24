Trackhouse to add third Cup entry for international drivers

Trackhouse Racing announced on Tuesday a program called PROJECT91, which will be a third NASCAR Cup Series car entered for international drivers from other racing disciplines who want to compete in NASCAR.

Trackhouse Racing will field the No.91 Chevrolet at least once this season, with plans to expand the program in the future. The second-year organization founded by Justin Marks and co-owned by Armando “Pitbull” Perez currently fields two full-time cars for Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain, who has won twice this season.

“PROJECT91’s mission is to activate the intersection point of NASCAR racing and global motorsport culture,” said Marks. “I truly believe the Next Gen car represents an opportunity for NASCAR to enter the global professional motor sports conversation.

“We now have a race vehicle with international technological relevance where world-class drivers from other disciplines can compete at NASCAR’s highest level without the steep learning curve that the previous generation cars required.

“Vehicle advancements used in other forms of motor sports, such as, diffusers, independent rear suspension, the sequential gearbox and other more common components, have resulted in a platform much less reliant on intimate proprietary stock car knowledge, which has historically made any transition to NASCAR difficult.

“With the formation of PROJECT91, Trackhouse has opened the door for global champions while beginning the process of scaling into an internally recognized racing brand.”

Trackhouse Racing will announce the first driver for PROJECT91 in the coming days.