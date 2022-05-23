Kellett first to find the wall in Indy 500 practice

A.J. Foyt Racing’s Dalton Kellett became the first driver to crash this month at the Indianapolis 500, bringing an end to a remarkably clean stretch where no major incidents were recorded during practice or qualifying.

The Canadian was attempting to pass Romain Grosjean on the outside entering Turn 1 during the two-hour session, but the yellow flag was needed with approximately 30 minutes left after he spun the No. 4 Chevy into the SAFER barrier. Kellett emerged from the car under his own power.

Kellett was checked, released and approved to drive Friday on Carb Day once the Foyt team completes extensive repairs on his car.

The yellow flag is out for this incident with @Dalton_Kellett. Kellett has been cleared and released from the @IMS infield care center. Watch live on @peacockTV: https://t.co/7aweZcszVk#INDYCAR // #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/H8YcpNBfXi — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 23, 2022

“I don’t think this sets us back that far,” he said. “I still feel like on Sunday we’ll be ready to go. I got a run on him on the outside and he stayed in it and I’m thinking he’s going to slot back in, but it’s fair [that Grosjean didn’t fall behind] because I’m the passing car.”