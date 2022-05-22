VIDEO: Indy 500 Pole Day report with Pato O'Ward

VIDEO: Indy 500 Pole Day report with Pato O'Ward

Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward qualified seventh for the Indy 500 and tells us about his run after paying respect to pole winner Scott Dixon, who set a new record of 234mph with his run.

