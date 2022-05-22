VIDEO: Dixon on his 234mph pole run

VIDEO: Dixon on his 234mph pole run

VIDEO: Dixon on his 234mph pole run

2022 Indy 500 polesitter Scott Dixon joins Marshall Pruett to discuss his incredible record-setting run to 234mph and more.

