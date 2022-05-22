VIDEO: Dixon on his 234mph pole run

2022 Indy 500 polesitter Scott Dixon joins Marshall Pruett to discuss his incredible record-setting run to 234mph and more.
IndyCar 1hr ago
Dixon storms to fastest Indy 500 pole average in history - 234.046mph
Scott Dixon has never heard an explosion of cheers like he did after posting a 234.437mph opening lap on the way to setting the fastest (…)
SRO America 2hr ago
K-PAX Racing, Racers Edge, Triarsi take NOLA wins
As the final race of the NOLA Motorsports Park weekend, the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS championship provided 90 (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
Stenhouse, Buescher, Suarez, Jones advance to NASCAR All-Star Race
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chris Buescher, and Daniel Suarez advanced into the All-Star Race through the All-Star Open while Erik Jones won the (…)
Ferrari Challenge 2hr ago
Rubbo, Horejsi, Chang, Mathes take Ferrari Challenge race 2 honors at Watkins Glen
The drivers of the Ferrari Challenge series wrapped up their third round of 2022 with a pair of races at Watkins Glen. Weather affected (…)
SRO America 4hr ago
RS1 maintains winning streak with sweep of Pirelli GT4 America podium at NOLA
Professional road racing returned to the track at NOLA Motorsports Park this weekend, and did not disappoint those who came to watch. The (…)
SRO America 4hr ago
Two races, three classes, six TC America winners at NOLA
No racer managed a clean sweep in the first ever visit to NOLA Motorsports Park for TC America powered by Skip Barber. BMW, Honda, (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
‘I feel like this is the start of our season now’ - Russell
George Russell believes his performance in the Spanish Grand Prix showed Mercedes has halved the gap to Red Bull and Ferrari. Starting (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago
‘We had this race under control’ - Leclerc
Charles Leclerc says he was confident of taking a comfortable victory in the Spanish Grand Prix before a power unit issue forced him into (…)
Ferrari Challenge 6hr ago
Chen, Weiss, Kaminskey, Davis take Ferrari Challenge class wins at Watkins Glen
With a packed grid of 60+ Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo cars, and under sweltering conditions, drivers worked to tackle the challenges of the (…)
