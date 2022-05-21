Reddick secures All-Star Open pole

Tyler Reddick had quite the Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway, following up his victory in the Xfinity Series race by claiming the pole for the All-Star Open.

Reddick was the fastest of the 16 drivers looking to qualify for the All-Star Race with a lap of 186.981 mph (28.880 seconds). Coming through the preliminary is not new to Reddick, who won a segment in the All-Star Open to advance into the All-Star Race last year. He is looking to make his second All-Star Race.

“It drove great,” Reddick said of his No. 8 Chevrolet in qualifying. “I feel like I could have been more adventurous coming up to speed, running a little bit higher through (Turns) 3 and 4 … I definitely could have got more through (Turns) 1 and 2.

“But considering all things, we qualified first for the Open. But we won’t be starting there. We’ve got to go back because we had to make some changes to the car. Unfortunately, but the good thing is the car is fast so we’ll have some fun passing cars.”

Reddick started the day by winning the Xfinity Series race and then was fastest in All-Star Open practice.

Daniel Suarez qualified second at 186.903 mph and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. qualified third at 186.490 mph. Erik Jones qualified fourth at 186.323 mph, and Chris Buescher qualified sixth at 186.188 mph.

Justin Haley qualified sixth at 186.027 mph, Austin Dillon was seventh at 185.503 mph, Corey LaJoie qualified eighth at 184.963 mph, Harrison Burton was ninth at 184.780 mph, and Cole Custer 10th at 184.767 mph.

Four drivers will transfer into the All-Star Race through the Open. Three will happen by winning a segment and the fourth will be the Open winner.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: All-Star Open at 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday.