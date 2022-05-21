Hyman, Christensen win at Road America with FR Americas and F4 U.S.

Raoul Hyman earned his second career Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda win this afternoon at Road America. After leading practice and qualifying with his No. 27 Bethesda Holdings Limited / Solomon Capital Enterprises / Oaklands / Kinross Ligier JS F3, Hyman continued his weekend with a dominating performance in Race 1.

“It definitely wasn’t easy,” said Hyman. “I’m really happy to come away with a win. I can’t take any of the credit; the team has done an amazing job. The pace we’ve had all weekend — you can see it across all three cars — but I can’t do that if they don’t put in the work and do an amazing job in terms of the setup. A huge thanks to TJ Speed [Motorsports] and I hope we can keep going.”

The race got off to a rocky start as Nico Christodoulou (No. 22 Velocity Racing Development Ligier JS F3) stalled from the second position. With cars scrambling to the left and right, Hayden Bowlsbey (No. 3 Save22 / Southern Linac LLC / IGY6 Motorsports Ligier JS F3) made contact with Christodoulou to bring out the safety car.

The race returned to green on lap 3 with the field restacked. Hyman and Dylan Tavella (No. 14 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsports Ligier JS F3) took off, while Jason Alder (No. 77 Drive for Diabetes Awareness / HAKUN / TJ Speed Motorsports Ligier JS F3), Ryan Yardley (No. 78 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) and Mac Clark (No. 25 Future Star Racing Ligier JS F3) jockeyed for the third position. Clark pushed his Hankook Tires to the limit, ultimately leaving Yardley and Alder to battle it out.

At the checkered flag, Hyman led Tavella, Yardley, Alder and Nick Persing (No. 29 OPI Commercial Builders / TJ Speed Motorsports Ligier JS F3) to the finish line.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: FR Americas returns to the track Sunday for Race 2 at 9:05 a.m. CT, followed by Race 3 at 1:55 p.m. CT. A live feed of the Road America Jumbotron is available on SpeedTour TV’s YouTube page at YouTube.com/SpeedTourTV, and will air both races on Sunday.

Matt Christensen won his first race in Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) competition on Saturday afternoon in Race 1 at Road America.

After rolling off second in his No. 45 Velocity Racing Development Ligier JS F4, Christensen initially fell in line behind Lochie Hughes in the No. 6 Jay Howard Driver Development / CSU One Cure / Lucas Oil / Pelican Ligier JS F4. Christensen kept the pressure on Hughes and was able to overtake the top spot before the completion of lap 1.

After a brief safety car period, the field was restacked to give another chance at the top spot. Christensen held the lead early, but a four-way battle ensued and it was Hughes who overtook the point position before completing lap 4.

As the laps ticked by, Christensen continued to apply the pressure on Hughes. It all came down to the last lap as the two raced side-by-side and Christensen ultimately made the pass on Hughes in Turn 13 to lead the field to the checkered flag.

“It was a really good fight with Lochie,” said Christensen as he climbed from the car. “I got him at the start in Turn 5 on lap 1, and then he passed me back. Then he pulled a little gap, then like he said he started to make mistakes and I just bounced him on the mistakes and caught him and then made that last lap pass.”

Alex Berg (No. 08 Doran-Kroll Competition Ligier JS F4) finished third, earning his second podium finish of the season, followed by Nicholas Rivers (No. 24 Velocity Racing Development Ligier JS F4) in fourth and Louka St-Jean (No. 98 Jay Howard Driver Development / CSU One Cure / Lucas Oil / Pelican Ligier JS F4) in fifth.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: F4 U.S. returns to the track tomorrow for Race 2 at 10:40 a.m. CT, followed by Race 3 at 4:20 p.m. CT. A live feed of the Road America Jumbotron is available on SpeedTour TV’s YouTube page at YouTube.com/SpeedTourTV, and will air both races on Sunday.