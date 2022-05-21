Haas drivers summoned to stewards after Spanish GP qualifying

Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher have been summoned to the stewards for allegedly not complying with the race director’s instructions to keep speeds up when not on flying laps in qualifying, potentially putting their grid positions at risk.

The FIA’s event notes state: “In order to ensure that cars are not driven unnecessarily slowly during all laps of the qualifying sessions or during reconnaissance laps when the pit exit is opened for the race, drivers must stay below the maximum time set by the FIA between the Safety Car lines shown on the pit lane map.”

Magnussen had originally qualified in eighth place with Schumacher tenth after both cars made it through to Q3.

Updates as they become available.