Ganassi powerhouse places all five cars in Fast 12

Chip Ganassi’s drivers weren’t the fastest among the Fast 12 qualifiers who transfer to tomorrow’s run for pole position at the Indianapolis 500, but he did manage to pack the group with all five as Alex Palou, Tony Kanaan, Jimmie Johnson, Marcus Ericsson and Scott Dixon flexed their muscles.

Palou (P4), Kanaan (P5), Johnson (P6), Ericsson (P8) and Dixon (P10) also doubled as the four of the five best Honda-powered drivers in the Fast 12. The CGR quartet could be the brand’s best opportunity to topple the three Chevy-powered drivers at the top of the speed chart.

“I’m super happy with our qualifying run,” Palou said. “The car was really fast, although it was really busy in the cockpit [constantly adjusting controls to alter the handling]. That’s because we had no real running yesterday [Friday, due to gusting winds], but still really happy with our car, and with having all five Chip Ganassi Racing Hondas in the top 12 for tomorrow.”

Johnson’s rookie performance was another remarkable aspect of CGR’s Saturday at IMS.

“What an awesome day here in Indy,” he said. “Not only for the four [qualifying] laps on track, which were amazing, but in the quiet moments I had before my run. I was able to look around and take in the moment. What a special moment it was. I’m so lucky to be here, and things are looking pretty good [for Sunday’s final qualifying].”