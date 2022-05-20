VIDEO: Indy 500 Fast Friday report with Pato O'Ward

Videos

May 20, 2022 8:39 PM

Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward breaks down Fast Friday with RACER’s Marshall Pruett…while slowly creeping to the left of the frame…

