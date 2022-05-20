SVRA to sanction Chattanooga Motorcar Festival 2022 Pace GP at the Bend

The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, which will hold its third annual event on October 14-16, 2022, has announced that racing competition at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend this year will be sanctioned by Sportscar Vintage Racing Association.

The approximately 2.4-mile purpose-built race track in the heart of the City of Chattanooga was created in 2021 to hold vintage/historic races during the Festival, giving racing and collector car fans a variety of activities to enjoy, including a road rally through the Tennessee countryside, a traditional Concours d’Elegance, a Mecum Auctions event, an art show, along with racing competition at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend. The circuit was named after the late Jim Pace, the Festival’s original Chief Operating Officer, who lost his life to COVID-19 in 2020.

The course, set along the banks of the Tennessee River, will be lengthened this year, and will include an infield loop and other track enhancements. Practice laps will begin on Thursday. Racing will take place on Friday and Saturday of the Festival.

“It’s important to have an experienced sanctioning group handle all the necessary and complicated details that go with operating a racetrack,” said Festival founder Byron DeFoor. “We feel that the SVRA, with its CEO Tony Parella at the helm and the vast knowledge and expertise the group has acquired, will be valuable assets to our event.”

“I’m very excited to get SVRA involved in this prestigious event,” said Parella, who heads the 45-year-old organization. “The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival is one of the most special events in the American car culture. SVRA will not only sanction the event but will invite special cars and drivers to race their automotive masterpieces and demonstrate the unique capabilities of their cars.”

Applications to enter vintage/historic race cars in the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend along with applications to enter other events may be found here.

Tickets for the 2022 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival will go on sale soon. The latest information on the Festival is available at chattanoogamotorcar.com.