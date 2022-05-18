NASCAR podcast: Noah Gragson

Bright and early before a day of training, Noah Gragson stops by to talk about how working with performance advisor Josh Wise has changed things for him physically and mentally. Then we shift into Gragson working with a new crew chief this season in Luke Lambert, among other topics:

• What Lambert brings to the team

• The difference in Gragson from year one to year four in the Xfinity Series; confidence building

• Understanding races are not won in one lap

• Growth on the track and as a person

• The guidance and belief from JR Motorsports

• Working on not being down on himself on bad weekends

• Being a big fish in a small pond

• Takeaways from getting Cup Series experience

• What’s next after wins and a Championship 4 appearance

