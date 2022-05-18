Hamlin Dover penalty upheld

The National Motorsports Appeal Panel has upheld the penalty issued to Denny Hamlin’s team after the race at Dover Motor Speedway for the wheel that came off Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota.

Hamlin lost the left-front wheel while leaving pit road after a pit stop at the end of the first stage. He was leading the race at the time.

Joe Gibbs Racing appealed the penalty of a four-race suspension for crew chief Chris Gabehart and crew members Derrell Edwards and Blake Houston. In appealing and asking for a deferment of the suspensions, the three team members worked the last two races at Darlington Raceway and Kansas Speedway.

However, the panel has modified the penalty. Gabehart, Edwards, and Houston will have to serve their suspension during the next four NASCAR Cup Series point races. It was originally the next four races as they fell, but the group will be eligible to participate this weekend in the non-points event All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway before their suspensions take effect for the events at Charlotte Motor Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway, Sonoma Raceway and Nashville Superspeedway.

The Appeals Panel members were Kelly Housby, Bill Mullis, and Kevin Whitaker.

Joe Gibbs Racing has the right to make a final appeal.