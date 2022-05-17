Wilson cruises through Indy 500 refresher

Stefan Wilson breezed through the NTT IndyCar Series’ two-phase refresher test on Tuesday.

The Briton turned the first laps in Tatiana Calderon’s converted A.J. Foyt Racing road course car being run by DragonSpeed with Cusick Motorsports and delivered a best lap of 218.711mph during the two-hour solo run.

“It was really easy and the car was great to drive; great job by all the different mechanics who put the No. 25 Chevy together,” Wilson told RACER after completing 49 laps.

Other than a broken wire on the remote starter that took a few minutes to fix and a radio issue with Wilson’s spotter, the session went smoothly. Once he was done with the refresher run, race engineer Will Phillips called for a front spring change to close the session.

“We were running a pretty safe race setup with a lot of downforce, and at least for how it felt in Turn 1, it wasn’t exactly to my liking,” Wilson said. “But we made a spring change, and then I was like, ‘Now that’s what I’m talking about.’”