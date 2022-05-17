Laguna Seca will host Rennsport Reunion VII in 2023

The seventh annual Porsche Rennsport Reunion will be held at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Sept. 28-Oct. 1, 2023, Porsche Cars North America Inc. has announced. It will be the event’s fourth time at the iconic Northern California circuit.

The 2023 edition of the popular four-day event will feature race action with both vintage and contemporary Porsches on track, rare Porsche vehicles on display, new-vehicle reveals, Esports, fan zones, and opportunities to meet and interact with drivers, plus a host of other off-track activities.

“California and Porsche are a dream pairing, and the Monterey Peninsula is an ideal spot to bring the two together for an unforgettable weekend with so much happening both on and off the track,” said Kjell Gruner, president and CEO of Porsche Cars N.A. Inc. “Rennsport Reunion is for everyone — we’re creating an experience that’s special, whether you’re or a long-time enthusiast or are new to Porsche and are learning about our cars for the first time. Rennsport Seven is going to be bigger and more exciting than ever, and yet at its core it’s the people that sets it apart — all are welcome, and I can’t wait to share our plans in the coming months.”

Read the full story at VintageMotorsport.com.