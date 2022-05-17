Kaulig team members suspended for Kansas wheel violation

For the second time this season, Kaulig Racing has had members from its No. 31 team suspended for a wheel coming off Justin Haley’s Chevrolet during a race.

Crew chief Trent Owens and crew members Jonpatrick Kealey (rear-tire changer) and Marshall McFadden (jack man) have been suspended from the next four NASCAR Cup Series races that go through June 12. They will miss the events this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway (All-Star weekend), Charlotte Motor Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway, and Sonoma Raceway.

The left rear wheel came off Haley’s car as he left his pit stall on Sunday at Kansas Speedway. It occurred under the lap 34 caution for a B.J. McLeod spin. Haley was able to back up and return to his pit stall for a new tire, but his day kept going downhill and he exited the race after 64 laps because of an electrical issue. He finished 35th.

There were no other penalties issued from Kansas Speedway.

Haley’s team also lost a wheel during the season-opening Daytona 500. Kaulig Racing appealed the penalty but lost.